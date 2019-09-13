Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake in Steven Madden LTD (SHOO) by $2.49 Million as Share Value Declined; Argan (AGX) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Cut Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 75,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.11 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Steven Madden Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 249,924 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.68, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $2.55-EPS $2.62; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO)

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Argan (AGX) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 1,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 26,541 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08B, down from 28,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Argan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $666.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 63,112 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Haverty Furniture Company (NYSE:HVT) by 315 shares to 43,485 shares, valued at $740.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Talos Energy.

Analysts await Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SHOO’s profit will be $50.06M for 15.27 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Steven Madden, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SHOO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.67 million shares or 0.22% less from 79.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Com Na reported 15,133 shares. 52,698 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 91 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Stanley reported 23,909 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 10,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 213,835 were accumulated by Legal And General Public. First Interstate Savings Bank accumulated 544 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 130,798 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 15,955 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability reported 7,189 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co has 0.01% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Bailard holds 0.02% or 9,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 25,833 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 49,800 shares to 459,940 shares, valued at $20.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osi Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 45,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO).