Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Cut Holding in Mks Instruments (MKSI) by $5.18 Million as Share Value Declined; Amg Funds Has Decreased Its Stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by $379,829 as Stock Rose

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 19,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 30,486 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600,000, down from 50,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 1.01 million shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 67,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 189,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72 million, down from 256,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 460,449 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2,985 shares to 313,808 shares, valued at $40.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 49,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Osi Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney holds 0.22% or 45,931 shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Weber Alan W reported 4,393 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Somerset Trust reported 0.16% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Limited owns 189,030 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has 2,718 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 550,208 shares. Palouse Capital Management invested in 3,403 shares. Franklin holds 0.02% or 539,774 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 14,328 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 16,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.2% or 502,968 shares. 1,820 were accumulated by Alphaone Invest Limited Liability. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,351 shares. The California-based Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.43% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $46.86M for 27.18 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.08 million for 11.73 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.