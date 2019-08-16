Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Position in Standard Motor Products (SMP); S&Co Has Boosted Its Eqt (EQT) Position by $1.78 Million as Market Value Declined

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 89,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 553,456 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 464,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 1.06 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Real Estate acquires mixed-use property in central Stockholm; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Recorded $2.3B Non-Cash Impairment Chg in 1Q for Huron and Permian Plays; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Well Positioned to Advance Strategy, Implement Separation Plan; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 55,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 410,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14 million, up from 354,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.23M market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 17,727 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has declined 2.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. Centofanti Erin R. had bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745 on Friday, March 29. 12,660 shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph, worth $263,328. 7,903 shares valued at $150,473 were bought by Lushko Jonathan M. on Tuesday, February 19. 6,000 shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue, worth $118,740. The insider Rice Daniel J. IV bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259. Another trade for 16,800 shares valued at $320,208 was made by Smith David Joseph on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quaker Limited Liability Corp accumulated 413,335 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 11,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc stated it has 1.23M shares. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Birch Run Capital Advisors LP reported 0.81% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 97,036 are owned by Aviva Public Limited Com. Principal Financial Gru accumulated 1.13M shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 16,783 shares stake. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 1,882 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 1,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 518 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.03% or 60,726 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 68,200 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc, New York-based fund reported 145,275 shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SMP shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.19 million shares or 2.49% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.01% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). First Advisors Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,194 shares. Ls Ltd Llc reported 611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd accumulated 0% or 10,209 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,320 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 4,513 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc owns 0% invested in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) for 56,022 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 366,154 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 26,600 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 5,113 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 8,147 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 577 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,420 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Gabelli Funds Limited holds 0.1% or 335,000 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 94,630 shares to 951,688 shares, valued at $49.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 78,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,151 shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).