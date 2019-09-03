Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Boosted Maximus (MMS) Position; As Nucor (NUE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Blackrock Has Lowered Holding

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc. (MMS) by 21.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 78,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 444,693 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.56M, up from 365,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 267,296 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 21.70M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27B, down from 23.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 2.38M shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $301.53M for 11.89 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MAXIMUS, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.