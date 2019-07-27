Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Boosted Its Standard Motor Products (SMP) Position by $2.72 Million; Stock Value Declined; Grubhub (GRUB) Shareholder Robotti Robert Has Boosted Stake

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.48 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 55,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 410,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14M, up from 354,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 94,979 shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has risen 8.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $35.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 120,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,039 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

