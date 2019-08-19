Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Boosted Its Holding in Viad Corp. (VVI) by $2.47 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lifted Its Gray Television (GTN) Position by $1.51 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp. (VVI) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 44,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 338,435 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, up from 294,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 95,492 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 71,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 144,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 72,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 999,803 shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN)

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dr. Isabella Cunningham to Depart Viad Board of Directors – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viad Corp (VVI) CEO Steve Moster on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Viad Corp Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Viad (VVI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Serv has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 2.43% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 90,800 shares. Teton Advsr Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 37,282 shares. Invesco Limited owns 329,929 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 7,482 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Management & Co accumulated 0.1% or 5,600 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 25,912 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 586,587 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Lc has 0.28% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Moody Commercial Bank Division accumulated 0% or 93 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 16,781 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt owns 5,450 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 7,655 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 65,832 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Invest Board has 18,683 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 139,354 shares to 210,102 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 12,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,310 shares, and cut its stake in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP).

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gray Television Inc (GTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gray Television filing early warning on Frankly disposition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gray Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 54,879 shares. Skylands Limited Com has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Renaissance Tech Ltd Company accumulated 1.20M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 12,528 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 0.02% or 34,850 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd accumulated 895,536 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 354,291 shares. Bowling Port Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 94,510 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Invesco invested in 301,474 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 52,088 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Llc holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Division invested in 0% or 253 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 538,063 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 144,118 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. Shares for $20,137 were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR on Tuesday, August 13. ROBINSON HARRIETT J had bought 7,500 shares worth $111,525.