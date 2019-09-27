Neumann Capital Management Trimmed Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Stock Price Rose; As Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cohen Klingenstein Lifted Its Holding

Neumann Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumann Capital Management Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 37,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumann Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 49.54 million shares traded or 151.09% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 05/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Fed Initially Disclosed Asset Cap Could Be Lifted by Sept. 30, 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 11/05/2018 – Fed to put Wells Fargo remediation plan to public board vote -letter; 05/03/2018 Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand its Go Far® Rewards Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Calls on Fed Chairman Powell to Commit to a Public Vote on Wells Fargo’s Remediation Plans; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Long U.K. Exporters, Hedged Sterling (Video); 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAID IT HAD SERVED AS LJM’S CLEARING FUTURES COMMISSION MERCHANT AND AGENT PRIOR TO LJM’S LOSSES IN EARLY FEBRUARY

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Rises Slightly Even as Trade, Political Risks Remain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iowa Comml Bank invested in 106,052 shares. Cahill holds 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 8,362 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 4,500 shares. Indiana Tru And Inv Management Communications has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 61,172 were reported by Somerset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Frontier Investment Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 592,005 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guardian Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.35% or 12,337 shares. Glynn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,165 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,412 shares. Redmond Asset Lc holds 0.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 22,998 shares. 5,223 were reported by Hendershot Incorporated. Ls Advsrs Llc stated it has 202,773 shares. The California-based Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 11,336 shares to 113,627 shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 29,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,608 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

