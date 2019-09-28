Neumann Capital Management Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Trimmed by $390,100 as Share Price Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined, Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Increased by $2.53 Million Its Holding

Neumann Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumann Capital Management Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 37,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumann Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo gets ready to hear protests at meeting in Des Moines; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli: Wells Fargo Needs to Pull Back the Curtain on; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Faces Another Huge Fine. Is That Too Much?: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner, Coalition of Investors Secure Commitment from Wells Fargo to Review and Report on Busines

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1377.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,389 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 24/04/2018 – CNET: Sense8 finale lands June 8 on Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ckw Grp Inc accumulated 200 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 1,177 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Motco invested in 364 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiger Glob Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.15M shares. Mai Cap Mgmt accumulated 10,262 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 1,360 shares. Whale Rock Cap Limited Liability Com holds 503,647 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Company Tn has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 0.02% or 261 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants invested in 0.08% or 2,255 shares. New York-based Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.36% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Manchester Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) accumulated 50,438 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsr Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Riverbridge Partners Limited holds 67,953 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock Ahead of Q1 2019 Earnings Tuesday? – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Says Netflix Is At A Turning Point – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Restaurant Stocks That Could Win Big Thanks to Technology – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) co-founder Marc Randolph: â€˜Focusâ€™ will help it beat Apple, Disney – Live Trading News” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45,632 shares to 57,635 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 144,867 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc has 2,114 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Diversified Tru has 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fort Point Cap Ptnrs holds 4,267 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 5,073 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 915,759 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co invested in 0.31% or 853,685 shares. 1.14 million are owned by Comerica Natl Bank. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel holds 1.97% or 790,826 shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Lc holds 1.16% or 21,963 shares. Massachusetts-based Excalibur has invested 0.87% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Compton Management Inc Ri stated it has 45,126 shares.