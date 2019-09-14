Neumann Capital Management Lowered Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $390,100; Stock Value Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Upped Its Stake

Neumann Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumann Capital Management Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 37,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumann Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/05/2018 – WOFFORD JOINS INDUSTRIALS INVESTMENT BANKING OF WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Wren Doesn’t See 3% 10-Year as Line in Sand (Video); 17/05/2018 – Ed Blakey to Retire After 34 Years with Wells Fargo; 16/05/2018 – The biggest risk to the bond market is not 3 percent yields: Wells Fargo (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 20/04/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 26/04/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – CFPB ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR AUTO-LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 20/04/2018 – CFPB: Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo and Credited $500 Million Penalty Collected by OCC Toward Satisfaction of its Fine

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,057 shares as the company's stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 273,162 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.90M, up from 263,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 2.28M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,274 shares to 184,292 shares, valued at $25.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 8,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,404 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).