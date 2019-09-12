Neumann Capital Management Has Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $390,100; Market Valuation Rose; Chemical Financial (CHFC) Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lowered Stake by $3.54 Million as Stock Value Declined

Neumann Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumann Capital Management Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 37,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumann Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 18.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS THE CONDITIONS IN STEEL WERE ADVERSE TO U.S. INDUSTRY; SAYS EVEN U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CAN BE RIGHT ON SOME THINGS; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S WREN: GROWTH PEAKED IN 2017, NOT MUCH VALUE LEFT; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EPS $1.12, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.06; 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Entered Into Agreement in Principle to Avoid Cost, Disruption of Further Litigation; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Having “Constructive Dialogue” With Fed on Recently Submitted Plans; 16/03/2018 – Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) by 31.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 183,949 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56 million, down from 270,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 140.24% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. Another trade for 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 was bought by Provost David T. 10,018 shares were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L, worth $392,205 on Thursday, June 13. The insider SHAFER THOMAS C bought $249,611.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chemical Financial, TCF name execs for combined company – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TCF Financial-Chemical Financial Deal Gets Shareholder Vote – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chemical Financial Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chemical Financial Corporation’s (CHFC) CEO David Provost on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold CHFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 62.79 million shares or 2.83% more from 61.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 368,305 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 590,203 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Ls Advsrs Ltd owns 3,564 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Ltd Llc holds 7,585 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt accumulated 21,845 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 59,941 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Broadview Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 3.02% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Schroder Invest Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 1.30 million shares. Chemical Savings Bank accumulated 1.24M shares or 5.79% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.08% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 62,774 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 41,036 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.92% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 74,858 shares to 311,538 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc has 104,262 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cap Glob Investors invested in 12.50M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 853,685 shares. Daiwa Group invested in 0.07% or 170,815 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 600,763 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mondrian Invest Partners Limited stated it has 1.31M shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 185,698 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Company Ma holds 7,584 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 23,704 shares. Windsor Capital Limited accumulated 10,918 shares. Marco Investment Ltd Company owns 0.29% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 34,080 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 108,322 shares. New York-based Iat Reinsurance Limited has invested 0.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 505,784 shares.