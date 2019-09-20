Neumann Capital Management Has Lowered Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Narwhal Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 78,226 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99 million, up from 73,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 12.00 million shares traded or 10.17% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU

Neumann Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumann Capital Management Llc analyzed 8,300 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 37,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumann Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $214.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 20.36 million shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 161,804 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton reported 9,822 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn invested 2.99% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Foster Dykema Cabot And Company Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 3.29 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers has 0.26% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc has invested 8.83% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nbt Bank & Trust N A invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Mawer Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Bank Sioux Falls holds 2.72% or 16,779 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Incorporated Oh holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 220,641 shares. 9,030 were reported by Reaves W H And Co Inc. 27,816 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sanders Cap Limited Co has 17.55 million shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Invsts Corporation accumulated 212,656 shares or 0.94% of the stock. North Star Asset invested in 0.54% or 90,136 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability reported 17,923 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce invested in 24.26M shares or 0.36% of the stock. 17,638 are held by Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 229,063 shares. Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 591,213 shares. United Fire Gp Incorporated Inc accumulated 1.09% or 40,000 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 4.03M shares. Telemus Cap Lc holds 0.16% or 26,082 shares in its portfolio. 50,614 are held by Buckingham Mgmt. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 33,878 shares. Forbes J M & Llp has invested 1.8% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.74% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 30,916 shares.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12,625 shares to 27,935 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,033 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).