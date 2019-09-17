Neumann Capital Management Has Cut Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $390,100 as Market Value Rose; Universal Electrs (UEIC) Share Value Rose While A-R-T- Advisors Increased Holding by $497,412

Neumann Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumann Capital Management Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 37,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumann Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 14.02 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Customer Documents in Business-Banking Division; 08/05/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Nuns’ pressure leads Wells Fargo to publish causes of ‘systemic lapses in governance’; 08/05/2018 – Orlando Sentinel: Robbery at Orlando Wells Fargo leaves person in serious condition, deputies say; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO APPROVED 2017 COMPENSATION OF COMPANY’S EXECUTIVES NAMED IN ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Ed Blakey to Retire After 34 Years with Wells Fargo; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Universal Electrs Inc (UEIC) by 100.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 12,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 24,247 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $995,000, up from 12,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Universal Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 46,482 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.04, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold UEIC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.06 million shares or 2.41% less from 12.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 18,769 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd invested 0.46% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 1,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Management Lc owns 183,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 10,831 shares. New York-based Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Amer Intll holds 10,124 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 13,200 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 40,204 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,552 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 11 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 24,711 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 496 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 112,342 shares.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,900 shares to 13,100 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,796 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

