Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.08 N/A -0.19 0.00 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.19% and 8.69%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.8% 1.83% 5.02% 8.19% 3.72% 20.96% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.