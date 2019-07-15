Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.03 N/A -0.19 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 15 3.21 N/A 0.90 18.06

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 6.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.19% and 66.8%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.8% 1.83% 5.02% 8.19% 3.72% 20.96% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.