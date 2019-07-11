Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Since Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 17.01 N/A -0.19 0.00 State Street Corporation 65 1.73 N/A 5.89 10.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 2 4 3 2.33

Competitively the average price target of State Street Corporation is $65.57, which is potential 20.49% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.1% of State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of State Street Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.8% 1.83% 5.02% 8.19% 3.72% 20.96% State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.