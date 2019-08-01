Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.73 N/A -0.19 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.8% 1.83% 5.02% 8.19% 3.72% 20.96% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.