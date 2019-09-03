Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.73 N/A 1.00 5.46 SEI Investments Company 54 5.35 N/A 3.07 19.44

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SEI Investments Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and SEI Investments Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares and 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares. Comparatively, 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.