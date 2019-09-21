Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.30 N/A 1.00 5.46 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.30 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.19% and 25.17% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.