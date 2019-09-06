Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

This is a contrast between Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.08 N/A 1.00 5.46 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.98 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares and 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has 31.33% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats Medley Management Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.