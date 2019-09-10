Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.73 N/A 1.00 5.46 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.