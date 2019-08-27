Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.69 N/A 1.00 5.46 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.50 N/A 3.83 5.31

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GAMCO Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.