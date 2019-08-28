Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

As Asset Management businesses, Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.69 N/A 1.00 5.46 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.94 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.83, while its potential upside is 46.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares and 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.