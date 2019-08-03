Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.57 N/A 1.00 5.46 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 138 1.40 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 21.71% and its average target price is $164.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares and 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, Ameriprise Financial Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.