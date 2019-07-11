Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Contrasting side by side

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 17.01 N/A -0.19 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.43 N/A 0.21 31.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.19% and 72%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.8% 1.83% 5.02% 8.19% 3.72% 20.96% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.