Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Comparison side by side

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.81 N/A 1.00 5.46 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.27 N/A 0.52 24.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.19% and 0%. Comparatively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.