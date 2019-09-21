Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Comparison side by side

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.30 N/A 1.00 5.46 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.13 N/A 2.06 8.48

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has 31.33% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.