Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.84 N/A 1.00 5.46 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.78 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Victory Capital Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $20, which is potential 27.47% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.