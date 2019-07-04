Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) Comparing side by side

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 16.93 N/A -0.19 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 19 2.84 N/A 1.84 11.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively The Carlyle Group L.P. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 9.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 14.19% and 47.5% respectively. Competitively, The Carlyle Group L.P. has 5.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.8% 1.83% 5.02% 8.19% 3.72% 20.96% The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.