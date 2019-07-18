Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Comparison side by side

Since Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 13.76 N/A -0.19 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 10.59 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.19% and 20.88% respectively. Competitively, OFS Credit Company Inc. has 13.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.8% 1.83% 5.02% 8.19% 3.72% 20.96% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.