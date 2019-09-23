Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Comparing side by side

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.25 N/A 1.00 5.46 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.17 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation. OFS Capital Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than OFS Capital Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively OFS Capital Corporation has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 3.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 14.19% and 24.08% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.