Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Comparison side by side

Since Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.05 N/A 1.00 5.46 Medley Management Inc. 3 2.02 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.19% and 49.9% respectively. Competitively, 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has 31.33% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Medley Management Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.