Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Comparison side by side

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.68 N/A 1.00 5.46 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 14.19% and 23% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has 31.33% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.