Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) Contrasting side by side

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.16 N/A 1.00 5.46 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 1.86 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares and 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.2% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.