Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.73 N/A 1.00 5.46 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.16 N/A 0.29 30.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation. Great Elm Capital Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Great Elm Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares and 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.