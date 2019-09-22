Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Comparing side by side

Both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.30 N/A 1.00 5.46 Franklin Resources Inc. 32 2.53 N/A 2.78 11.75

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Franklin Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Franklin Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Franklin Resources Inc.’s average target price is $34, while its potential upside is 15.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.19% and 51.1%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.