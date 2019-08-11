Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Contrasting side by side

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.68 N/A 1.00 5.46 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.25 N/A 0.15 16.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.19% and 21% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.