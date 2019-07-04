Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Comparing side by side

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 16.93 N/A -0.19 0.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 61.43 N/A -0.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares and 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.8% 1.83% 5.02% 8.19% 3.72% 20.96% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.