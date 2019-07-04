Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Contrasting side by side

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 16.93 N/A -0.19 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.19% and 23.47%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.8% 1.83% 5.02% 8.19% 3.72% 20.96% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.