Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.69 N/A 1.00 5.46 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.61 N/A 7.59 5.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. Athene Holding Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Athene Holding Ltd.’s average target price is $53, while its potential upside is 35.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 14.19% and 98.1% respectively. Competitively, Athene Holding Ltd. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.