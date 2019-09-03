Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.30 N/A 0.76 16.28 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.