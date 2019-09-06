Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.23 N/A 0.76 16.28 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.83 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.