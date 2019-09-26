Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.27 N/A 0.76 16.28 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.50 N/A 0.81 17.90

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.18% and 16.55%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 7 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.