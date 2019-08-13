Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.34 N/A 0.76 16.28 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.96 N/A 0.54 27.99

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.