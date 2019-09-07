Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

We will be contrasting the differences between Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.21 N/A 0.76 16.28 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.