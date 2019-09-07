Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

We will be contrasting the differences between Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.21
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
