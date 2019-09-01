Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.26 N/A 0.76 16.28 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.20 N/A 0.48 21.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.18% and 10.68%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.