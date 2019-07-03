Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.37 N/A -0.32 0.00 Evercore Inc. 87 1.82 N/A 7.80 10.90

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1%

Analyst Ratings

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Evercore Inc.’s consensus price target is $66, while its potential downside is -25.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.18% and 93%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 1.47% 1.84% 6.59% 11.25% 7.32% 12.05% Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Evercore Inc. beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.