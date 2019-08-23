Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.36 N/A 0.76 16.28 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.16 N/A 0.61 19.84

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.18% and 29.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.