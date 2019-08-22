Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.39 N/A 0.76 16.28 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.61 N/A 7.59 5.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. Athene Holding Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Athene Holding Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Athene Holding Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $52.5 consensus target price and a 34.27% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% are Athene Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.