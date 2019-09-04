Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) Is At $12.40 Formed Wedge; Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB) Sentiment Is 1.12

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) formed wedge up with $13.52 target or 9.00% above today’s $12.40 share price. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) has $63.16 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About shares traded. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NBO) has risen 6.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500.

Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc (EBSB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 56 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 50 trimmed and sold positions in Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 33.29 million shares, up from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 37 New Position: 19.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 57,440 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 07/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: Hackensack Meridian, Sloan-Kettering to form cancer-centers joint venture; 30/04/2018 – WALTER H. HALL, JR. Reports 5.735% Stake In Meridian Waste Solutions; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 01/05/2018 – Meridian Bank 1Q EPS $0.20; 27/04/2018 – Meridian Debuts Career Development, Enhanced Privacy and Compliance Features; 12/03/2018 – Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Appoints Lance Medlin as its Executive Vice President of Projects; 30/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Value Fund Cuts Reckitt Benckiser; 09/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM TOLD EMPLOYEES IT IS ‘WORKING WITH THE CUSTOMERS’ TO RELOCATE PRODUCTION TO STRATHROY -INTERNAL MEMO; 06/04/2018 – Access ldaho’s OnTheGo Helps City of Meridian Police Collect Funds for K9 Unit; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Meridian Onecap Limited Partnership, Series 2016-1 Class A Notes Following The Second Global Series 2016-1 Amendment

Analysts await Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. EBSB’s profit will be $16.53 million for 13.99 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for 930,166 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 331,000 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 1.61% invested in the company for 209,320 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 1.05% in the stock. Nbw Capital Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 102,847 shares.

