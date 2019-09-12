Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) Is At $12.33 Formed Wedge; FORTRAN CORPORATION (FRTN) Sellers Increased By 2600% Their Shorts

FORTRAN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FRTN) had an increase of 2600% in short interest. FRTN’s SI was 2,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2600% from 100 shares previously. With 16,900 avg volume, 0 days are for FORTRAN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FRTN)’s short sellers to cover FRTN’s short positions. The stock increased 9.58% or $0.0479 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5479. About 5,200 shares traded or 53.26% up from the average. Fortran Corporation (OTCMKTS:FRTN) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) formed wedge up with $12.82 target or 4.00% above today’s $12.33 share price. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) has $62.61 million valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About shares traded. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NBO) has risen 6.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Fortran Corporation (OTCMKTS:FRTN) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Fortran Corporation Issues Current Report Other OTC:FRTN – GlobeNewswire” on August 31, 2018.

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company has market cap of $90,112. The firm provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.